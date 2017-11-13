نشر مدافع مارسيليا السابق “باتريس إيفرا” المعاقب من قبل الإتحاد الأوروبي “فيديو”على صفحته الخاصة في “الإنستغرام” وهو يجر سيارته.
يقضي إيفرا إجاز أجبارية في دبي، وقام بجر سيارته رباعية الدفع، وعاقب اليويفا اللاعب بعدما أقدم على ضرب مناصر.
وظهر اللاعب الفرنسي سعيدا و هو يقضي عطلته في المدينة الإماراتية
I just feel blessed 🙏🏼happy #monday don’t be lazy 😴 why you have to worry when you got the support and the strength from soo many human beings♥️🙈♥️ thank you soo much Keep smiling only positive energy on Patrice Instagram I love this game hahahaahah special thanks @coachmeddydubai and Spielberg aka @nicolasanelka_official #ilovethisgame #positivevibes #love @beapandaofficial #motivation #future #car
التعليقات (0)