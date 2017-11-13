بالفيديو.. إيفرا يجُر “4 X4”

الرياضة
  • -
  • 0
بالفيديو.. إيفرا يجُر “4 X4”
بقلم عبد النور حواز

نشر مدافع مارسيليا السابق “باتريس إيفرا” المعاقب من قبل الإتحاد الأوروبي “فيديو”على صفحته الخاصة في “الإنستغرام” وهو يجر سيارته.

يقضي إيفرا إجاز أجبارية في دبي، وقام بجر سيارته رباعية الدفع، وعاقب اليويفا اللاعب بعدما أقدم على ضرب مناصر.
وظهر اللاعب الفرنسي سعيدا و هو يقضي عطلته في المدينة الإماراتية

طالع أيضا

التعليقات (0)

الأكثر قراءةالأكثر تعليق

الإستفتاء

دير لافير

أخبار الجزائر

حديث الشبكة

النهار أونلاين

جميع الحقوق محفوظة لموقع النهار © 2017

تطويرALM Digital