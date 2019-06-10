عاجل

الأسرة الملكية البريطانية تحتفل بعيد ميلاد الأمير فيليب الـ98

بقلم نادية بن طاهر

تحتفل اليوم الإثنين، الأسرة الملكية البريطانية، بعيد ميلاد اللأمير فيليب “دوق إدنبرة”، الـ98.

وولد “الأمير فيليب”، في 10 جوان 1921، وكان أفضل أمراء عصره، وقد عرف أيضا بإسم زوج الملكة “اليزابيث الثانية”.

و”الأمير فيلب”، هو والد “الامير تشارلز”، وجد “الأمير هاري” و”الأمير وليام” .


