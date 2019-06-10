الأسرة الملكية البريطانية تحتفل بعيد ميلاد الأمير فيليب الـ98

تحتفل اليوم الإثنين، الأسرة الملكية البريطانية، بعيد ميلاد اللأمير فيليب “دوق إدنبرة”، الـ98.
وولد “الأمير فيليب”، في 10 جوان 1921، وكان أفضل أمراء عصره، وقد عرف أيضا بإسم زوج الملكة “اليزابيث الثانية”.
و”الأمير فيلب”، هو والد “الامير تشارلز”، وجد “الأمير هاري” و”الأمير وليام” .
View this post on Instagram
Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very Happy 98th Birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH The Duke of Edinburgh was born on this day in 1921. In the first picture HRH is pictured at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston’s wedding this year. In the second picture His Royal Highness was photographed in 1953, 66 years ago.
التعليقات (0)