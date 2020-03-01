الأمير هاري يفاجئ جمهوره بدخوله عالم الغناء!

فاجأ الأمير هاري متابعيه، بدخوله عالم الغناء، حيث ظهر في مقطع فيديو أثناء تسجيل إحدى الأغنيات، برفقة النجم جون بون جوفي.
ونشرت الصفحة الرسمية لموقع “ساسكس رويال” على موقع انستغرام ، مقطع فيديو للأمير هاري، أثناء تواجده في استوديو بلندن وهو يسجل الأغنية.
وجاءت هذه الأغنية، بمناسبة رعاية الأمير هاري للحدث الرياضي الدولي “إنفيكتس غايمز 2020″، وهو حدث يشارك فيه أفراد الخدمات المسلحة من مصابين وجرحى.
وكان هاري وزوجته ميغان ماركل، قررا قبل شهرين، التنازل عن مهامهما الملكية رسمياً ، وبدوره أعفى قصر باكينهام الزوجين من لقبيهما.
عولق القصر على الخبر مؤكداً أنها تعد خيبة أمل بسبب هذا الإعلان الصادم.
فيما قال الأمير ويليام شقيق الأمير هاري، أنه يشعر بالحزن تجاه القرار، ولكن كل ما عليه أن يفعله هو أن يدعم شقيقه وزوجته في قرارهما.
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
