عاجل

الكرة العالمية تُعزّي “ليستر سيتي”

الرياضة
  • -
  • 0
الكرة العالمية تُعزّي “ليستر سيتي”
بقلم أمير بهلول

عبرت الأندية العالمية عن حزنها وأسفها الشديد بعد الفاجعة التي ألمت بعالم المستديرة، بعد وفاة “فيشاي” رئيس “ليستر سيتي”.

وكل الأندية الإنجليزية بالإضافة إلى الأندية الأوروبية الأخرى على غرار “ريال مدريد” و”برشلونة” قامت بتعزية “ليستر سيتي” على إثر وفاة مالك النادي.

وحتى مختلف اللاعبين عبروا عن تضامنهم مع الفريق الإنجليزي.


طالع أيضا

التعليقات (0)

الأكثر قراءةالأكثر تعليق

أخبار الجزائر

حديث الشبكة

النهار أونلاين

جميع الحقوق محفوظة لموقع النهار © 2018

تطويرALM Digital