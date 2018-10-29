الكرة العالمية تُعزّي “ليستر سيتي”

عبرت الأندية العالمية عن حزنها وأسفها الشديد بعد الفاجعة التي ألمت بعالم المستديرة، بعد وفاة “فيشاي” رئيس “ليستر سيتي”.

وكل الأندية الإنجليزية بالإضافة إلى الأندية الأوروبية الأخرى على غرار “ريال مدريد” و”برشلونة” قامت بتعزية “ليستر سيتي” على إثر وفاة مالك النادي.

وحتى مختلف اللاعبين عبروا عن تضامنهم مع الفريق الإنجليزي.

Following the sad confirmation of fatalities in last night’s helicopter crash, Manchester City sends its deepest condolences to all at @LCFC. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 28, 2018

Everyone at #MUFC is deeply saddened to learn that the Leicester City chairman and four fellow passengers have lost their lives following last night's tragic incident. Our deepest condolences are with their families, friends and those connected to the club. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2018

Everybody at Chelsea Football Club is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of five people at Leicester City on Saturday, including the club’s chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. Our thoughts at this sad time are with all those affected. https://t.co/bHmIuHgXiS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2018

We're thinking of you, @LCFC ❤ Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and everyone at #LCFC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2018

Our thoughts are with the whole @lcfc family. Rest in peace https://t.co/1lfHzRrBuP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2018