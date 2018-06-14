بالصور..حفل إفتتاح مذهل لمونديال 2018

إفتتحت منافسات النسخة الـ21 من بطولة كأس العالم التي تستضيفها روسيا حتى الـ15 من شهر جويلية المقبل بمشاركو 32 منتخبا.
وإحتضن ملعب “لوجنيكي” العاصمة الروسية “موسكو” حفل الإفتتاح، بقيادة الموسيقار العالمي روبي ويليامز والسوبرانو الروسية الشهيرة آيدا جاريفولينا بينما قدم الحارس الإسباني إيكر كاسياس الكاس أمام الملايين من المشاهدين.
وتحولت شوارع العاصمة الروسية “موسكو” إلى كرنفالات جماهيرية قبل إنطلاق المباراة التي تجمع منتخب روسيا امام منتخب السعودية .
