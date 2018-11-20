بالصور.. سفيرة كندا تستقبل فرقاطة بحرية لبلادها في ميناء الجزائر

الزيارة تندرج في اطار عملية أسطول لحلف الناتو بالبحر الابيض المتوسط.

وشكرت السفيرة باتريشيا ماكولاج الكابتن سكوت روبنسون وطاقم HMCS VILLE DE QUÉBEC على كرم الضيافة.

Proud to have the HMCS VILLE DE QUÉBEC visit #Alger as part of a NATO flotilla operation. Special thanks to the Ship Captain M. Scott Robinson and the entire crew of HMCS VILLE DE QUÉBEC for the hospitality you have shown Canadians @CanadaAlgeria pic.twitter.com/AgdDcLw4SO

— Patricia McCullagh (@PLMcCullagh) November 20, 2018