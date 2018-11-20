بالصور.. سفيرة كندا تستقبل فرقاطة بحرية لبلادها في ميناء الجزائر

بقلم مصطفى.ق

استقبلت سفيرة كندا في الجزائر البارجة البحرية HMCS VILLE DE QUÉBEC التي حلت بالواجهة البحرية الوسطى في الجزائر.

الزيارة تندرج في اطار  عملية أسطول لحلف الناتو بالبحر الابيض المتوسط.

وشكرت  السفيرة باتريشيا ماكولاج الكابتن سكوت روبنسون وطاقم HMCS VILLE DE QUÉBEC على كرم الضيافة.


النهار أونلاين

