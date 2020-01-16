بالفيديو.. تصديات خرافية ومراوغة عالمية لمبولحي ضد الهلال

شارك أمسية اليوم الخميس الحارس الدولي الجزائري “رايس وهاب مبولحي” أساسيا في مواجهة فريقه “الإتفاق” ضد المُضيف “الهلال”.

المواجهة عرفت إقصاء زملاء “الرايس” من ربع نهائي منافسة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد الخسارة بهدفين لهدف وحيد بعد الوقتين الإضافيين.

ورغم الإقصاء بصم حارس الخضر على تصديات رائعة من بينها تسديدة في الدقيقة 91 ومخالفة “جيوفينكو” في الدقيقة 74.

كما قام “الرايس” بمراوغة رائعة لمهاجم الهلال النجم الفرنسي “غوميس” في الدقيقة 88.

🇩🇿 Another big save by Rais M'Bolhi .. this time on a Giovinco free-kick ! pic.twitter.com/Xa7DCoElm6 — DZfoot English 🇩🇿 (@DZfoot_EN) January 16, 2020

🇩🇿 Two big saves by Ettifaq goalkkeeper Rais M'Bolhi to keep his side's chances in this Cup match against Al-Hilal ! pic.twitter.com/M2AhDhC9L0 — DZfoot English 🇩🇿 (@DZfoot_EN) January 16, 2020

🇩🇿 Ooooooh Rais M'Bolhi .. your David De Gea could never 🔥🔥 (via @AlgeriaFootVid) pic.twitter.com/ppLd9g6mO7 — Walid Bylka (@bylka613_) January 16, 2020