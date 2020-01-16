بالفيديو.. تصديات خرافية ومراوغة عالمية لمبولحي ضد الهلال

بالفيديو.. تصديات خرافية ومراوغة عالمية لمبولحي ضد الهلال صورة مركبة
بقلم حواز عبد النور

شارك أمسية اليوم الخميس الحارس الدولي الجزائري “رايس وهاب مبولحي” أساسيا في مواجهة فريقه “الإتفاق” ضد المُضيف “الهلال”.

المواجهة عرفت إقصاء زملاء “الرايس” من ربع نهائي منافسة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بعد الخسارة بهدفين لهدف وحيد بعد الوقتين الإضافيين.

ورغم الإقصاء بصم حارس الخضر على تصديات رائعة من بينها تسديدة في الدقيقة 91 ومخالفة “جيوفينكو” في الدقيقة 74.

كما قام “الرايس” بمراوغة رائعة لمهاجم الهلال النجم الفرنسي “غوميس” في الدقيقة 88.


