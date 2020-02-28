بالفيديو.. “شافعي” يُسجل هدفه الثاني مع ضمك

ضمك تغلب على الحزم بثلاثية كاملة دون رد في الجولة 20 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.

مدافع العميد السابق سجل هدف التقدم لضمك في الدقيقة 78 بينما كان مواطنه “إبراهيم شنيحي” وراء التمريرة الحاسمة في الهدف الثاني الذي سُجل في الدقيقة 87.

🇩🇿⚽️ Goal Farouk Chafai ! The Algerian defender pounces on the rebound to opens the scoring for Damac in the 78th minute and score his 2nd goal in the @SPL since joining Damac in January #TeamDZ

🇩🇿🎯 Assist Ibrahim Chenihi! The Algerian winger lays it off to Zelaya who taps it in from close to give Damac the 2-0 lead and ensure the 3 points. Chenihi has 1 goal & 2 assists in 7 appearances in the @SPL this season. #TeamDZ

(📽️ via @riyadiyatv)pic.twitter.com/6xrQeICDW7

