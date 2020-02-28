بالفيديو.. “شافعي” يُسجل هدفه الثاني مع ضمك

الرياضة
  • -
  • 0
بالفيديو.. “شافعي” يُسجل هدفه الثاني مع ضمك صورة مركبة
بقلم حواز عبد النور

وقع أمسية اليوم الجمعة المدافع المحوري الجزائري “فاروق شافعي” هدفه الثاني مع فريقه “ضمك”.

ضمك تغلب على الحزم بثلاثية كاملة دون رد في الجولة 20 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.

مدافع العميد السابق سجل هدف التقدم لضمك في الدقيقة 78 بينما كان مواطنه “إبراهيم شنيحي” وراء التمريرة الحاسمة في الهدف الثاني الذي سُجل في الدقيقة 87.


الرابط : https://www.ennaharonline.com/?p=781514

طالع أيضا

التعليقات (0)

الأكثر قراءةالأكثر تعليق

أخبار الجزائر

حديث الشبكة

النهار أونلاين

جميع الحقوق محفوظة لموقع النهار © 2020

سياسة الخصوصية

Content Protection by DMCA.com