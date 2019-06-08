عاجل

بريطانيا تحتفل بعيد ميلاد الملكة إليزابيث الثانية الـ93

بريطانيا تحتفل بعيد ميلاد الملكة إليزابيث الثانية الـ93
بقلم نادية بن طاهر

احتفلت بريطانيا، اليوم السبت، بعيد ميلاد الملكة “إليزابيث الثانية”، الـ93، وشارك أكثر من 1400 جندي و300 حصان في عرض عسكري بالمناسبة.

ويعتبر هذا الإحتفال الـ70 الذي يقام لملكة بريطانيا، والي عادة ما يتضمن استعراض عسكري ملون.

ويعود تقليد عيدي الميلاد إلى أكثر من 250 عامًا، عندما أنشأه الملك جورج الثاني.

للتذكير، ولدت الملكة إليزابيث في الحادي والعشرين من إفريل عام 1926، إلا أنها اعتادت على أن يكون يوم الثامن من جوان، هو عيد ميلادها الرسمي.


