بريطانيا تحتفل بعيد ميلاد الملكة إليزابيث الثانية الـ93

احتفلت بريطانيا، اليوم السبت، بعيد ميلاد الملكة “إليزابيث الثانية”، الـ93، وشارك أكثر من 1400 جندي و300 حصان في عرض عسكري بالمناسبة.
ويعتبر هذا الإحتفال الـ70 الذي يقام لملكة بريطانيا، والي عادة ما يتضمن استعراض عسكري ملون.
ويعود تقليد عيدي الميلاد إلى أكثر من 250 عامًا، عندما أنشأه الملك جورج الثاني.
للتذكير، ولدت الملكة إليزابيث في الحادي والعشرين من إفريل عام 1926، إلا أنها اعتادت على أن يكون يوم الثامن من جوان، هو عيد ميلادها الرسمي.
Three cheers for Her Majesty!!! The Queen and Members of The Royal Family gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace #TroopingtheColour #QBP2019 The @RoyalAirForce and @rafredarrows mark the end of The Queen's official birthday parade 2019 with a magnificent flypast. Her Majesty travelled back to Buckingham Palace from Horse Guards, London at the Head of The Queen’s Guard, preceded by Massed Bands and the Sovereign’s Escort #TroopingTheColour. 📷 PA Images
