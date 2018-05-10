جماهير ليستر: “محرز.. شكرا على كل شيء” !!

جماهير ليستر: “محرز.. شكرا على كل شيء” !!
بقلم أمير بهلول

ودعت جماهير “ليستر سيتي” لاعبها الجزائري “رياض محرز” الذي لم يخيب ظنهم على حد تعبيرهم، خاصة بعد أن سجل هدفا رائعا سهرة أمس.

وقال “جايمس شارب” صحفي في موقع “ليستر ميركوري” عبر حسابه الرسمي في “التويتر”:

“إذا كانت هذه الليلة الأخيرة لك في ملعب الكينغ باور.. شكرا لك على كل شيء محرز”.

وأضاف: “لا أحد يجعلني أصرخ كالأطفال مثل رياض محرز”.

في حين أكدت بعض الجماهير، أنها ستشتاق لسحر الجزائري الذي يقترب أكثر فأكثر من الإنضمام لنادي مانشستر سيتي.

