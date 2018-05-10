جماهير ليستر: “محرز.. شكرا على كل شيء” !!

ودعت جماهير “ليستر سيتي” لاعبها الجزائري “رياض محرز” الذي لم يخيب ظنهم على حد تعبيرهم، خاصة بعد أن سجل هدفا رائعا سهرة أمس.
وقال “جايمس شارب” صحفي في موقع “ليستر ميركوري” عبر حسابه الرسمي في “التويتر”:
“إذا كانت هذه الليلة الأخيرة لك في ملعب الكينغ باور.. شكرا لك على كل شيء محرز”.
وأضاف: “لا أحد يجعلني أصرخ كالأطفال مثل رياض محرز”.
في حين أكدت بعض الجماهير، أنها ستشتاق لسحر الجزائري الذي يقترب أكثر فأكثر من الإنضمام لنادي مانشستر سيتي.
No player makes me squeal like a hyperactive child more than Riyad Mahrez.
Tonight, he brought down a 40-yard pass with the outside of his boot and put Petr Cech on his backside.
If that's the last time he graces this turf with #LCFC then thanks, Riyad. For everything. pic.twitter.com/3J45aZ2P2P
— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) May 9, 2018
Riyad Mahrez scores a third for #LCFC.
If this ends up being the last time I ever see him play for the club at the King Power Stadium, then what a way to go out.
— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) May 9, 2018
