جماهير ليستر: “محرز.. شكرا على كل شيء” !!

وقال “جايمس شارب” صحفي في موقع “ليستر ميركوري” عبر حسابه الرسمي في “التويتر”:

“إذا كانت هذه الليلة الأخيرة لك في ملعب الكينغ باور.. شكرا لك على كل شيء محرز”.

وأضاف: “لا أحد يجعلني أصرخ كالأطفال مثل رياض محرز”.

في حين أكدت بعض الجماهير، أنها ستشتاق لسحر الجزائري الذي يقترب أكثر فأكثر من الإنضمام لنادي مانشستر سيتي.

No player makes me squeal like a hyperactive child more than Riyad Mahrez.

Tonight, he brought down a 40-yard pass with the outside of his boot and put Petr Cech on his backside.

If that's the last time he graces this turf with #LCFC then thanks, Riyad. For everything. pic.twitter.com/3J45aZ2P2P

— James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) May 9, 2018