جيف سيشنز يقدم استقالته من وزارة العدل الأمريكية

جيف سيشنز يقدم استقالته من وزارة العدل الأمريكية
بقلم مصطفى.ق

قدم  وزير العدل الأمريكي جيف سيشنز استقالته للرئيس دونالد ترامب.

ونشر ترامب تغريدة على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي “تويتر” قال فيها: “يسعدنا أن يكون ماثيو جي وايتيكر، رئيس الأركان لدى المدعي العام جيف سييس، في وزارة العدل، سيصبح النائب العام الجديد للولايات المتحدة، سيخدم بلادنا جيدا”.

وأضاف: “نشكر المدعي العام جيف سيونس على خدمته ، ونتمنى له الخير! سيتم ترشيح بديل دائم في تاريخ لاحق”.


