جيف سيشنز يقدم استقالته من وزارة العدل الأمريكية

ونشر ترامب تغريدة على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي “تويتر” قال فيها: “يسعدنا أن يكون ماثيو جي وايتيكر، رئيس الأركان لدى المدعي العام جيف سييس، في وزارة العدل، سيصبح النائب العام الجديد للولايات المتحدة، سيخدم بلادنا جيدا”.

وأضاف: “نشكر المدعي العام جيف سيونس على خدمته ، ونتمنى له الخير! سيتم ترشيح بديل دائم في تاريخ لاحق”.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018