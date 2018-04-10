حديث عن ترتيب لقاء بلاتو يونايتد – إتحاد العاصمة !

كشف الصحفي “أوساسو أوبايوانا” الذي يعمل كمراسل لـ BBC، أنه تلقى أخبارا تفيد أنّ بعض الأطراف حاولت ترتيب لقاء بلاتو يونايتد ضد إتحاد العاصمة في ذهاب دور الـ16 مكرر في كأس الكاف.

وذكر الصحفي عبر حسابه الرسمي في “التويتر”، أنّ بعض الأطراف عرضت مبلغ 30 ألف دولار للحكم الذي أدار المباراة.

ولم يكشف “أوساسو” عن الفريق الذي حاول التأثير على الحكم في انتظار التقرير الرسمي.

كما أكد أنّ طاقم التحكيم الجنوب إفريقي لديه تسجيلات صوتية على الحادثة.

وطالب “الكاف” بالضرب بيد من حديد إذا صحّت المعلومات.

I’ve heard disturbing news from the @CAF_Online Confederation Cup game between @plateauutdfc & @USMAofficiel in Lagos – OFFICIAL allegations of attempted match manipulation have been made. — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 9, 2018

A very credible source alleges to me that the refereeing team of South African Referee Victor Gomes was offered a bribe. It’s alleged – by another source – that $10,000 was offered, to fix the result. — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 9, 2018

I have been told the referees “recorded everything” when the bribe offer was made and will be presenting it as evidence. This case is certainly going to be a major test for @CAF_Online’s disciplinary bodies and their anti-corruption credentials. — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 9, 2018

I can’t, for now, mention the club or the personalities involved, for obvious reasons. But from what I’m hearing, it’s pretty bad and CAF will have no choice but to set a ruthless example, to serve as a stark warning to others who want to engage in such despicable behaviour. — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) April 9, 2018