حديث عن ترتيب لقاء بلاتو يونايتد – إتحاد العاصمة !

بقلم أمير بهلول

كشف الصحفي “أوساسو أوبايوانا” الذي يعمل كمراسل لـ BBC، أنه تلقى أخبارا تفيد أنّ بعض الأطراف حاولت ترتيب لقاء بلاتو يونايتد ضد إتحاد العاصمة في ذهاب دور الـ16 مكرر في كأس الكاف.

وذكر الصحفي عبر حسابه الرسمي في “التويتر”، أنّ بعض الأطراف عرضت مبلغ 30 ألف دولار للحكم الذي أدار المباراة.

ولم يكشف “أوساسو” عن الفريق الذي حاول التأثير على الحكم في انتظار التقرير الرسمي.

كما أكد أنّ طاقم التحكيم الجنوب إفريقي لديه تسجيلات صوتية على الحادثة.

وطالب “الكاف” بالضرب بيد من حديد إذا صحّت المعلومات.

