سفير الجزائر بأمريكا يوجه رسالة إلى المواطنين
بقلم نسرين محفوف

وجه سفير الجزائر لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، اليوم الجمعة، رسالة إلى المواطنين.

وغرد بوقرة على تويتر “أعزائي المواطنين، أفكر بكم كثيرا في هذه الأوقات العصيبة بسبب كورونا”.

وأضاف بوقرة ” أتمنى أن تكونوا على ما يرام، يرجى مراعاة توصيات مراكز مكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها، لحماية صحتكم وأحبائكم”.


