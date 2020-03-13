سفير الجزائر بأمريكا يوجه رسالة إلى المواطنين

وغرد بوقرة على تويتر “أعزائي المواطنين، أفكر بكم كثيرا في هذه الأوقات العصيبة بسبب كورونا”.

وأضاف بوقرة ” أتمنى أن تكونوا على ما يرام، يرجى مراعاة توصيات مراكز مكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها، لحماية صحتكم وأحبائكم”.

Dear Compatriots,

In these troubled times due to the coronavirus, I have a fraternal thought for you all. I hope you are all well. Please observe the CDC recommendations in ordre to protect your health and that your loved ones.

Ambassador Madjid Bouguerra. pic.twitter.com/1qarov4yfh

— Algerian Embassy in the US (@Ambalgindc) March 13, 2020