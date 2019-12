شاهد.. موك صايب يشعل انستغرام بغنائه مع إبنته الصغيرة ياسمين

View this post on Instagram

Paroles : Row row your boat gently down the stream, if you see a crocodile 🐊 don’t forget to scream 😱 Row row your boat gently down the river, if you see a polar bear 🐻 don’t forget to shiver 🥶 Row row your boat gently down ….if you see an elephant 🐘 wearing jeans 👖 Row row your boat…. if you see Yasmine…🤫 no no no Row row your boat gently down the stream, if you see a donkey licking ice cream 🍦 #rowyourboat