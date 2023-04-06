إعــــلانات
الرياضة

فرانك لامبارد يعود لتولي العارضة الفنية لتشلسي

بقلم فيصل زيان بوزيان
فرانك لامبارد يعود لتولي العارضة الفنية لتشلسي
  • 342
  • 0

كشف الصحفي الإيطالي، بشبكة سكاي سبور، فابريزيو رومانو، عن تعيين نادي تشلسي لاعبه ومدربه السابق فرانك لامبارد كمدرب جديد للفريق.

وغرد الصحفي الموثوق رومانو، عبر تويتر، اليوم الخميس، أن وثائق العقد بين الطرفين تم التوقيع عليها بين المدرب وإدارة البلوز، لتعيينه كمدرب مؤقت لغاية نهاية الموسم.

كما أضاف رومانو، أن اللاعب السابق للنادي آشلي كول سيكون ضمن طاقم لامبارد، في إنتظار إصدار بيان رسمي من إدارة فريق تشلسي.

رابط دائم : https://nhar.tv/tLcGS
اقرأ أيضا
إعــــلانات
الأكثر قراءة
إعــــلانات
اطلع أكثر