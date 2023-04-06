فرانك لامبارد يعود لتولي العارضة الفنية لتشلسي
كشف الصحفي الإيطالي، بشبكة سكاي سبور، فابريزيو رومانو، عن تعيين نادي تشلسي لاعبه ومدربه السابق فرانك لامبارد كمدرب جديد للفريق.
وغرد الصحفي الموثوق رومانو، عبر تويتر، اليوم الخميس، أن وثائق العقد بين الطرفين تم التوقيع عليها بين المدرب وإدارة البلوز، لتعيينه كمدرب مؤقت لغاية نهاية الموسم.
كما أضاف رومانو، أن اللاعب السابق للنادي آشلي كول سيكون ضمن طاقم لامبارد، في إنتظار إصدار بيان رسمي من إدارة فريق تشلسي.
Official, confirmed: Frank Lampard has been appointed as new Chelsea head coach until the end of the season 🔵🤝🏻 #CFC
The club will continue to meet other managers as candidates for long term job. pic.twitter.com/o1hHOZEdQL
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023
Documents are ready and all set to be signed for Frank Lampard as Chelsea caretaker manager — just waiting on club statement 🔵⏳ #CFC
Lampard will be under contract until the end of the season. Ashley Cole will be part of the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/B9umL68f0F
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023