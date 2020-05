فريق الخبراء الطبيين الصيني في المركز الاستشفائي الجامعي لباب الواد

Chinese doctors visit COVID-19 patients at Hospital of Bab el-Oued

Chinese doctors visit COVID-19 patients at Hospital of Bab el-Oued in Algiers. The patients have mild symptoms and are recovering well. The hospital is the oldest public hospital in Algeria, with about 50 COVID-19 patients currently receiving treatment there.

Publiée par CGTN Frontline sur Mercredi 20 mai 2020