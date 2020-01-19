وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: مستقبل ليبيا بيد شعبها وليس بتدخل الأيادي الخارجية

وغرد على تويتر من مؤتمر برلين ” حان الوقت لليبيين لاتخاذ قرار بشأن مستقبل بلادهم، مستقبل خالٍ من العنف الذي تغذيه جهات خارجية”.

وأضاف “نحث جميع الأطراف على اغتنام هذه الفرصة ، وانتهاج الوساطة لمعالجة القضايا السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية التي تفرق بين الليبيين”.

Now is the time for Libyans to decide on a future for themselves – one free from violence fueled by external actors. We urge all parties to seize this opportunity, through @UN-facilitated mediation, to address the political, economic, and security issues that divide them. pic.twitter.com/b4QpynzaZG

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 19, 2020