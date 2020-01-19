وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: مستقبل ليبيا بيد شعبها وليس بتدخل الأيادي الخارجية

أخبار العالم
  • -
  • 0
وزير الخارجية الأمريكي: مستقبل ليبيا بيد شعبها وليس بتدخل الأيادي الخارجية
بقلم نسرين محفوف

قال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي، إنه حان الوقت لليبيين لاتخاذ قرار بشأن مستقبل بلادهم.

وغرد على تويتر من مؤتمر برلين ” حان الوقت لليبيين لاتخاذ قرار بشأن مستقبل بلادهم، مستقبل خالٍ من العنف الذي تغذيه جهات خارجية”.

وأضاف “نحث جميع الأطراف على اغتنام هذه الفرصة ، وانتهاج الوساطة لمعالجة القضايا السياسية والاقتصادية والأمنية التي تفرق بين الليبيين”.


الرابط : https://www.ennaharonline.com/?p=759103

طالع أيضا

التعليقات (0)

الأكثر قراءةالأكثر تعليق

أخبار الجزائر

حديث الشبكة

النهار أونلاين

جميع الحقوق محفوظة لموقع النهار © 2020

سياسة الخصوصية

Content Protection by DMCA.com