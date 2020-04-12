وفاة الممثل الكوميدي البريطاني تيم بروك تايلور بفيروس كورونا

وشارك الممثل الكوميدي، في العديد في المسلسلات الهزلية طوال مسيرته، منها “Must Be the Husband” و”His and Hers” و”Me and My Girl”.

وسجلت بريطانيا حتى الآن، نحو 10 آلاف وفاة بفيروس كورونا المستجد.

We are extremely saddened to hear that Tim Brook-Taylor, actor & comedian has passed away today at the age 79 from this dreadful virus. Tim performed 'Oh Goody!' An Audience with Tim Brooke-Taylor at the theatre back in November 2019. Our thoughts are with his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/9FTA2GKS8a

— ShanklinT&CTrust (@stctrust1) April 12, 2020