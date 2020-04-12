وفاة الممثل الكوميدي البريطاني تيم بروك تايلور بفيروس كورونا

وفاة الممثل الكوميدي البريطاني تيم بروك تايلور بفيروس كورونا
بقلم نادية بن طاهر

توفي اليوم الأحد، الممثل البريطاني الكوميدي، تيم بروك تايلور، عن عمر ناهز 79 عاما، بعد إصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد.

وشارك الممثل الكوميدي، في العديد في المسلسلات الهزلية طوال مسيرته، منها “Must Be the Husband” و”His and Hers” و”Me and My Girl”.

وسجلت بريطانيا حتى الآن، نحو 10 آلاف وفاة بفيروس كورونا المستجد.


