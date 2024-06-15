وفاة حارس ميلوول الانجليزي في ظروف غامضة

توفي صبيحة اليوم السبت، حارس مرمى نادي ميلوول الانجليزي، ماتيا ساركيتش، بعد أن تعرض لمرض بشكل مفاجئ أثناء وجوده داخل مقر إقامته في بلدة بودفا.

وأوضحت تقارير صحفية بريطانية، بأن أحد أصدقاء حارس منتخب الجبل الأسود. حاول التواصل مع سيارة إسعاف بشكل فوري، لكنه توفي في تمام 06:30 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي.

للإشارة فإن الحارس الراحل، البالغ من العمر 26 سنة. والناشط حاليا في نادي ميلوول المنتمي إلى “الشامبين شيب”، لعب لعدة أندية انجليزية. على غرار ستوك سيتي وأستون فيلا وبرمنغهام سليتي، إلى جانب وولفرهامبتون، الذي غادره صيف 2023.

🖤 RIP Matija Sarkic 🖤 What horrendous news to wake up to this morning that our goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the young age of 26. Devastating news for his friends and family and for all of us associated with Millwall. Once a lion, always a lion 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nlVAHh7Taj — Millwall Supporters’ Club (@TheMillwallFans) June 15, 2024

Everyone at Aston Villa is deeply saddened by news of the passing of our former goalkeeper Matija Šarkić. Matija joined our Academy in 2015 and spent five years with the club, during which time he made his full international debut for Montenegro, before departing in the summer… pic.twitter.com/OIrCdyXXts — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) June 15, 2024