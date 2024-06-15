إعــــلانات
بقلم محمد لمين صحراوي
وفاة حارس ميلوول الانجليزي في ظروف غامضة
توفي صبيحة اليوم السبت، حارس مرمى نادي ميلوول الانجليزي، ماتيا ساركيتش، بعد أن تعرض لمرض بشكل مفاجئ أثناء وجوده داخل مقر إقامته في بلدة بودفا.

وأوضحت تقارير صحفية بريطانية، بأن أحد أصدقاء حارس منتخب الجبل الأسود. حاول التواصل مع سيارة إسعاف بشكل فوري، لكنه توفي في تمام 06:30 صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي.

للإشارة فإن الحارس الراحل، البالغ من العمر 26 سنة. والناشط حاليا في نادي ميلوول المنتمي إلى “الشامبين شيب”، لعب لعدة أندية انجليزية. على غرار ستوك سيتي وأستون فيلا وبرمنغهام سليتي، إلى جانب وولفرهامبتون، الذي غادره صيف 2023.

